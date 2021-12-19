Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looking for houses to nestle in: See pictures

Lawrence is ready to welcome her first child with Cooke Maroney and is looking for houses in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and the couple is looking for houses in New York City to nestle down in.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple were shown around the East Village by a real estate agent as Lawrence nears her due date and the couple gears up to welcome their first baby.

Lawrence, 31, was seen in a dark green maternity dress topped with a classic trench coat while her art dealer husband, Maroney, 37, opted for a navy polo shirt with olive khakis.

The Don’t Look Up actress recently also closed a deal on a brand-new $22 million townhouse in West Village, Manhattan and it is unclear whether she is planning to sell it or just have an extra property.

She also sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9 million recently.