 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looking for houses to nestle in: See pictures

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Lawrence is ready to welcome her first child with Cooke Maroney and is looking for houses in New York City
Lawrence is ready to welcome her first child with Cooke Maroney and is looking for houses in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and the couple is looking for houses in New York City to nestle down in.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple were shown around the East Village by a real estate agent as Lawrence nears her due date and the couple gears up to welcome their first baby.

Lawrence, 31, was seen in a dark green maternity dress topped with a classic trench coat while her art dealer husband, Maroney, 37, opted for a navy polo shirt with olive khakis.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence looking for houses to nestle in: See pictures

The Don’t Look Up actress recently also closed a deal on a brand-new $22 million townhouse in West Village, Manhattan and it is unclear whether she is planning to sell it or just have an extra property.

She also sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9 million recently. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles
SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig

SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig
‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19

‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry
Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield

Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield
Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality
Kate Middleton teased 'single' Prince Harry with witty Christmas gift

Kate Middleton teased 'single' Prince Harry with witty Christmas gift
Queen Elizabeth is hiring person to dig into royal secrets: Report

Queen Elizabeth is hiring person to dig into royal secrets: Report
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter seemingly calls out J.K. Rowling in new tweet

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter seemingly calls out J.K. Rowling in new tweet
‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland wants to see a Spider-Woman

‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland wants to see a Spider-Woman
‘Spider-Man’ headed for record-breaking pandemic-era debut: report

‘Spider-Man’ headed for record-breaking pandemic-era debut: report

Latest

view all