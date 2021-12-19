 
Spider-Man bursts into theaters with $253 mln domestic opening

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up an estimated $253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic-era record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic movie opening of all time, distributor Sony Corp (6758.T)said on Sunday.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional $334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of $587.2 million.

The blockbuster returns provided a much-needed jolt to cinemas that have struggled to draw crowds during the COVID-19 crisis. The spread of the Omicron varianthas sparked new concerns.

But as Broadway and New York City's Rockettes canceled shows and the National Football League postponed games, theaters were abuzz. Fans packed auditoriums for "No Way Home," a big-budget superhero spectacle co-produced by Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) that is playing only in theaters.

The movie stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in a Spider-Man trilogy...Reuters 

