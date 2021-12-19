'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been receiving backlash since they decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

Hardly a day goes by when the British media does not criticize the royal couple for one reason or another.

Multiple hate accounts targeting Meghan Markle have recently been exposed by an expert.

Christopher Bouzy, who runs botsentinel.com , on Friday took to social media and revealed that the person behind Twitter and YouTube accounts known for demonizing the Duchess of Sussex, is calling him a "stalker."

The tweet read, "This person, who is an original member of an anti-Meghan Markle hate group, and operates a Twitter account and YouTube channel dedicated to hating Meghan Markle, is calling me a "stalker" for exposing hate accounts. Apparently, she never looked at her own YouTube channel."

Marlene Koenig, an expert on the British royalty, while replying to his tweet said, "She lies, she provides disinformation and uses her platform to attack two people, day and day out - and she makes money doing it."

