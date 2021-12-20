 
Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos

Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are sending out a heartfelt appreciation note for Indian media, who did not publish photos of their daughter Vamika.

Anushka and Virat, who otherwise manage to keep their daughter under wraps, caught paparazzi attention when the Indian cricket team boarded a flight to South Africa.

“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward, read a joint statement on Anushka Sharma's Instagram Story.

Anushka's note further read: “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

It is reported that Virat instantly got off the bus to request the media not to take pictures of their tot Vamika.

