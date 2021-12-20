BTS' J-Hope reacts to V asking RM for a special birthday gift

Ahead of his birthday, BTS singer V asked for his birthday gift from RM publically and J-Hope had a hilarious response to it.

It all happened when J-Hope shared a few pictures to his Instagram handle to inform that he had completed his quarantine period. The rapper was seen posing against a colourful painting and making silly faces.

"Quarantine finished,” he captioned the picture, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_.

J-Hope also informed fans that the painting is a gift from RM.

Reacting to the post, V wrote, “(30/12) on my birthday too, if you give me a painting that suits/goes along with me, I'd be really happy RM”.

To which J-Hope hilariously responded, “One should control themselves.”

Since the vacation began the BTS members have been seen actively engaging with each other and fans on Weverse and Instagram.