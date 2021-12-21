 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Reuters

‘Titane’ director Ducournau flies flag for genre films, female voices

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

‘Titane’ director Ducournau flies flag for genre films, female voices
‘Titane’ director Ducournau flies flag for genre films, female voices

LONDON: Director and writer Julia Ducournau says France's decision to pick her movie "Titane" as its official contender in the Oscar race for best international feature film shows changing attitudes towards genre movies in her home country.

The film, which won the Palme d’Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, was chosen over box office hits and other critically acclaimed movies to represent France.

"Honestly, I was not expecting it. We're not a country that values genre films very much," Ducournau, 38, told Reuters in an interview.

"For many years it's been looked down on as not being serious enough or valuable enough and it feels like now there is a rising awareness that genre films very much talk about humanity and individuality as well in a deep manner."

"Titane", Ducournau's second feature film, is a body horror that has shocked and wowed audiences with its violence.

"When you make films like my films, you always have this fear that you're going to be misunderstood or mistranscribed... I was very happily surprised with how open-minded and ready to live the experience all the audiences that I met were," Ducournau said.

The title refers to a titanium plate placed in heroine Alexia's head following a car accident in childhood. The plate attracts her to metallic elements and following the act with the car, Alexia becomes pregnant.

Following a series of violent outbursts, the adult Alexia, played by newcomer Agathe Rousselle, meets a firefighter (Vincent Lindon), who has never recovered from the disappearance of his young son.

Convinced that Alexia is his adult child, he takes her in.

Ducournau’s Palme d’Or win is one of several major triumphs by women filmmakers at festivals and awards ceremonies this year.

"This year has proven that we cannot keep ignoring female voices in the arts," Ducournau said.

The international feature film category shortlist for the 2022 Academy Awards will be announced next Tuesday, with the final nominees revealed on Feb. 8 ahead of the Oscars ceremony in late March.

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman reveals why she didn’t quit ‘Being the Ricardos’ despite backlash

Nicole Kidman reveals why she didn’t quit ‘Being the Ricardos’ despite backlash
Britney Spears dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end

Britney Spears dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end
Kate Middleton entering 'new chapter' as she reaches new milestone

Kate Middleton entering 'new chapter' as she reaches new milestone

Kim Kardashian meets Pete Davidson's mom for 'several hours' in NYC

Kim Kardashian meets Pete Davidson's mom for 'several hours' in NYC
Hilaria Baldwin calls out paparazzi for causing harm to her family

Hilaria Baldwin calls out paparazzi for causing harm to her family
Woman bangs on Prince Andrew's car window in royal security breach

Woman bangs on Prince Andrew's car window in royal security breach
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating: Report

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating: Report
Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas

Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas
Royal family will 'not allow' Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

Royal family will 'not allow' Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report

Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report
Queen Elizabeth planning last minute dash to ‘salvage’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth planning last minute dash to ‘salvage’ Christmas

Latest

view all