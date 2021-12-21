Beyoncé stuns in blue latex body suit in latest Ivy Park’s ad

Pop music icon Beyoncé raised the temperature with her latest pictures from Ivy Park’s latest ad campaign.

The popular clothing brand’s newest collaboration with Adidas has set Internet on fire after the Halo singer showcased her phenomenal figure in the gorgeous pieces from the latest collection on Instagram.

The Crazy In Love crooner donned a sleeveless, blue latex body suit with a plunging neckline in one of the stunning shots.

Popularly knowns as Queen Bey, 40, topped the suit is an olive green and silver sequin trench coat. She paired enormous blue earrings and high-heel boots to complete her gorgeous look.

The Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X adidas back in August.