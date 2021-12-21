 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Beyoncé stuns in blue latex body suit in latest Ivy Park’s ad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Beyoncé stuns in blue latex body suit in latest Ivy Park’s ad
Beyoncé stuns in blue latex body suit in latest Ivy Park’s ad 

Pop music icon Beyoncé raised the temperature with her latest pictures from Ivy Park’s latest ad campaign.

The popular clothing brand’s newest collaboration with Adidas has set Internet on fire after the Halo singer showcased her phenomenal figure in the gorgeous pieces from the latest collection on Instagram.

The Crazy In Love crooner donned a sleeveless, blue latex body suit with a plunging neckline in one of the stunning shots.

Popularly knowns as Queen Bey, 40, topped the suit is an olive green and silver sequin trench coat. She paired enormous blue earrings and high-heel boots to complete her gorgeous look.

The Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X adidas back in August. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman reveals why she didn’t quit ‘Being the Ricardos’ despite backlash

Nicole Kidman reveals why she didn’t quit ‘Being the Ricardos’ despite backlash
Britney Spears dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end

Britney Spears dad makes 'shameful' request of legal fee payments after conservatorship end
Kate Middleton entering 'new chapter' as she reaches new milestone

Kate Middleton entering 'new chapter' as she reaches new milestone

‘Titane’ director Ducournau flies flag for genre films, female voices

‘Titane’ director Ducournau flies flag for genre films, female voices
Kim Kardashian meets Pete Davidson's mom for 'several hours' in NYC

Kim Kardashian meets Pete Davidson's mom for 'several hours' in NYC
Hilaria Baldwin calls out paparazzi for causing harm to her family

Hilaria Baldwin calls out paparazzi for causing harm to her family
Woman bangs on Prince Andrew's car window in royal security breach

Woman bangs on Prince Andrew's car window in royal security breach
Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating: Report

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid call it quits after two years of dating: Report
Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas

Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas
Royal family will 'not allow' Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

Royal family will 'not allow' Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report

Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report

Latest

view all