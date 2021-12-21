 
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Web Desk

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth is incredibly close to her great-grandchildren, and according to a royal insider, is ‘in her element’ when around them.

Talking to Us Weekly, royal expert Kerene Barefield revealed that the 95-year-old monarch loves spending time with her grandchildren’s brood.

“The queen is in her element when she’s got her great-grandchildren sitting on her lap and having that family time,” said Barefield.

“I’m sure it’s something that we’ll never ever get to witness — that kind of really relaxed family time, which is what everyone else has at Christmas,” she added.

The royal family matriarch is great grandma to the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. 

