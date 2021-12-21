Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head

Tom Felton is opening up about the impact of early fame he achieved with Harry Potter.

The star, who played Draco Malfoy in the hit series, will return with the star-studded cast of the show for a special reunion episode on Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary.

Speaking ahead of the January 1 premiere, Tom revealed that there were often times when fame and success got into his head.

"It can really effect you," Felton told Screenrant. I try my hardest to accomplish the best I can. We don't have many instances since, obviously, there were no social media when we did it, which was 20 years ago. There was nothing to be found. To unexpectedly find yourself in a universe where you may type in whatever you want... I told my mother she couldn't Google me."

Tom who often reunites with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint off-screen, will be seen again in Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max.