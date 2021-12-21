 
Queen 'sidelined' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 2019 Christmas Speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt sidelined in the royal family long before they decided to quit their senior position as royals, according to a book.

Meghan and Harry's position in the clan came out in the open when their photos were not added in Queen's Christmas speech in 2019. 

In the biography Finding Freedom, it claims that the couple felt 'sidelined' when no picture of them and their son Archie were displayed as Her Majesty gave her speech.

The previous year, in 2018, Harry and Meghan appeared in a photo with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the Queen read her message, adds Mirror.uk.

But in 2019, instead, there were images of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Philip and the Cambridges and their children, but not Meghan and Harry

As per the book authors, Harry and Meghan feel they "had long been sidelined by the institution and were not a fundamental part of its future."

