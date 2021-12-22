 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Prince Andrew’s sex trial could drag in Meghan Markle as witness, says lawyer

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

According to an accuser's lawyer, Meghan Markle may be called to witness against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s troubles over his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could spill into Meghan Markle’s life as the Duchess is expected to be a witness in his trial.

David Boies, the lawyer of Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced into sexual relations with Andrew as part of Epstein’s trafficking ring, told The Daily Beast, “The Duchess of Sussex is somebody we can count on to tell the truth.”

Boies then went on to explain the reasoning behind why Meghan may be deposed as part of the case. 

“One; she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her,” he said.

“Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did,” he added.

“… And perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge.”

Boies further said, “Three; she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes.”

The lawyer added that although Meghan is one of the people he is considering, he has not yet made a final decision on who to depose. 

