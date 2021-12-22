 
Kanye West makes swift exit from fellow musician Offset's birthday party

Kanye West - who recently ended his relationship with model Venetria, appeared to be an upset man at his fellow musician Offset's birthday party.

The rapper, who kept shielded his face for the lavish event, quickly dropped off a gift and left the star-studded party, leaving everyone guessing about his unexpected move amid Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson.

Kanye rocked a purple hoodie and covered his face with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. He added an oversized longline leather coat with washed out grey jeans and boots.

The American rapper seemed disturbed and kept a low-profile in an oversized leather jacket for his friend's big day. 

The 44-year-old recently broke things off with his supermodel girlfriend whilst his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been packing on the PDA with the comedian.

Kanye West was photographed carrying a holdall bag, before he quickly dropped off his gifts for the Offset and made a swift exit.

