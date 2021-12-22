 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan not allowed to have dinner by a local restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's request to eat at a local restaurant was rejected, owing to security difficulties that come with hosting the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had reportedly planned to eat at Deep Cove Chalet, an upmarket seafood restaurant boasting magnificent waterfront views.

The restaurant’s owners, Bev and Pierre Koffel, turned down a request to host the royal couple for dinner, a media outlet reported on Wednesday.

It will be the third consecutive Christmas that the Duke would be spending away from the Royal Family. He spent the Christmas of 2019 in Canada. Last year, the Sussexes could not travel to the UK due to the restrictions, even if they had wanted to.

Meghan and Harry have not confirmed where they will be spending the festive period, but they are not expected to return to the UK.

