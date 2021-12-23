 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

File Footage


Hira Mani put her singing chops on display this week at the Annual Musical Fiesta at the Punjab Group of Colleges and the internet can't have enough!

The Mohabbat Na Kariyo star, who performed for students at PGC two days in a row, kept her fans updated with snippets from the event, even sharing a video of herself crooning the hit title track from her serial Do Bol.

In addition to Jaa Tujhey Maaf Kia, the set list also included upbeat tracks like Disco Deewane and Balam Pichkari. 

Fans of Hira, including the crowd at the concerts, enjoyed her performance, with many leaving encouraging comments.

"You're a shining star, your acting is amazing, you voice is so melodious," read one.

However, many also took digs at the actor’s expense, with one Facebook user asking, “Where are all the singers of Pakistan that Punjab College invited her for performance?” 

What do you think of Hira’s singing act?

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’
Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'
Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt

Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai
‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom
‘83’: Kabir Khan says Deepika Padukone was always his preference to play Romi

‘83’: Kabir Khan says Deepika Padukone was always his preference to play Romi

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe
Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation

Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation
Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’
Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday

Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday
Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’

Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’
Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

Latest

view all