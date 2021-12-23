 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

James Franco says he has never been faithful to his partners

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Hollywood actor James Franco says he struggled with being faithful with his romantic partners for years before he met his current girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad.

Franco made the startling revelation during an interview on The Jess Cagle Podcast, where he also admitted to having sexual relations with his students.

“I had girlfriends. I could never be faithful to anybody. I cheated on everyone before Isabel," said the 127 Hours actor.

Franco and Isabel Pakzad have been dating since early November 2017.

He went on to equate his strange addiction to being addicted to validation and success; in his career and with women.

"When I was a teenager, I was addicted to alcohol. I got into a lot of trouble, I got sober when I was 17. Once I couldn't use alcohol to fill that hole… I got addicted to validation or success or whatever that is,” said Franco.

He added, “Along the road of trying to get success, attention from women, success with women also became a huge source of validation… The problem with that is that there's never enough. I'm just trying to fill that hole and it never gets filled."

