Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Clarence House on Thursday confirmed that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be amongst the royal family members joining the Queen at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

They’re expected to be joined by the Wessexes, Cambridges and Yorks, said a senior royal expert.

The statement came a day after it was reported that the husband of Princess Anne, the daughter of the Queen tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the report, Anne is isolating and wouldn't be able to join her mother on the Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution while cases of COVID-19 soar in Britain.

Buckingham Palace source told Reuters, "The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead."

Britain's 95-year-old monarch spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle to the west of London. Her husband Prince Philip died in April this year after more than seven decades of marriage.