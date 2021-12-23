Meghan and Harry's Christmas card has a message to their critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Card suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying the happiest life with their children as a family at their US home, to where they relocated from the UK in March 2020 after quitting the royal job.

Meghan and Harry's official Christmas Card, which features the first photo of their 6-month old daughter Lilibet, shows they are happy in their new world and satisfied with their decision to live a financially independent life.

In the family portrait, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen having fun as Harry holds the couple’s two-year-old son Archie on his lap while Meghan can be seen raising six-month-old Lilibet in the air.



The photograph, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, suggests that they are loving life at their Montecito home, to where they relocated from the UK in March 2020 after quitting the royal job.

In the picture, the family of four can be seen wearing jeans and smiling outside their home in Santa Barbara, California. The royal couple's happiness seems to be a message to to the critics who claimed they are upset and struggling in the US.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share sweet message with family photo: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."



"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."



Harry and Meghan's this year's picture is different from the family's 2020 holiday card, which was a stylized image of Harry, Meghan, and Archie with the family's rescue dogs, Guy, a beagle, and Pula, a black lab.



Harry and Meghan have been able to keep their daughter away from the media for the first six months of her life. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. She is named after her great-grandmother, the Queen, and her paternal grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

