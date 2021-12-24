Prince William, Kate Middleton sought comfort ‘in each other’ during Sussex feud

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly ended up seeking comfort in each other during the course of their heated feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royally Us podcast hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross made this claim during their latest episode.

The duo began it all by saying, "It has been reported that Duchess Kate is really upset about how things unfolded with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan this year.”

"I'm sure everybody was upset about how things panned out this year, I mean you know obviously Megan spoke out and in that tell all interview talking about what happened at the at the wedding and Kate made her cry and things like that.”

"Harry and Kate had such a close relationship to so I'm sure she is very upset about how things have unfolded."

They added, "I think a source close to Kate said that she was mostly upset about the situation in terms of the toll it took on William.”

"I think seeing your husband suffer like that and seeing what used to be such a close, loving, supportive relationship really fall apart was probably really difficult to sit on the sidelines and for her to watch.”

They also went on to say, "I think that must have been incredibly difficult. You know, to sit there quietly and see the situation unfold as it did.”

"They are also reporting that this whole situation did bring William and Kate even closer together though so they kind of leaned on each other. Usually in dark times, that tends to happen. They really got close together."