Daniel Craig rejects James Bond on streaming sites: 'They don't look good on phone'

Daniel Craig supports cinemas when it comes to showcasing his famous film franchise James Bond.

The 53-year-old thoroughly believes that movies like 007 are made for cinemas and any other platform would make the action flick lose its charm.

He told The Sun: "One of the greatest things that's happened is we got this movie into the cinema, that's where Bond movies should be."

"They don't look so good on a phone. They look great on an Imax screen," he added.

Craig's statement comes after Amazon's reportedly proposal to make spin-off Bond films on the streaming service.

No Time To Die marked Daniel Craig's last movie from the franchise. Earlier in September, the actor also iterated the importance of cinemas in his career.

"Cinema is here to stay as far as I'm concerned and if we can help in some way, I'll be very happy," said Craig.

