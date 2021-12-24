Alec Baldwin drops a video to thank his supporters: watch

Alec Baldwin addressed the massive support he’s receiving amidst the Rust shooting tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old filmmaker extended warm wishes towards his followers two days Christmas. In caption of the video, Baldwin wrote, “Merry Christmas…”

The actor also expressed gratitude to the people who kept on sending him ‘kind words’.

He shared, “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement.

"I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them," the Saturday Nigh Live star added.

Baldwin, who mis-fired a prop gun and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, opened up, “I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course.”

“For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that," he added.