 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin drops a video to thank his supporters: watch

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Alec Baldwin drops a video to thank his supporters: watch
Alec Baldwin drops a video to thank his supporters: watch

Alec Baldwin addressed the massive support he’s receiving amidst the Rust shooting tragedy.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old filmmaker extended warm wishes towards his followers two days Christmas. In caption of the video, Baldwin wrote, “Merry Christmas…”

The actor also expressed gratitude to the people who kept on sending him ‘kind words’.

He shared, “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement.

"I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them," the Saturday Nigh Live star added.

Baldwin, who mis-fired a prop gun and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October, opened up, “I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course.”

“For everyone who is involved in this, it'll never be behind us because someone died so tragically. I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by I don't think about that," he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion

Dua Lipa reacts to death of author Joan Didion
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15
James Corden details his ‘game-changing’ 28-poound weight loss journey

James Corden details his ‘game-changing’ 28-poound weight loss journey
History of the Royal Christmas Broadcast

History of the Royal Christmas Broadcast
Watch: Kate Middleton plays piano for royal admirers during Christmas carol service

Watch: Kate Middleton plays piano for royal admirers during Christmas carol service
Madame Tussauds’ festive update on Rihanna’s wax statue bears no resemblance

Madame Tussauds’ festive update on Rihanna’s wax statue bears no resemblance
Queen in 'good form' despite Prince William, Kate Middleton Christmas absence

Queen in 'good form' despite Prince William, Kate Middleton Christmas absence
Queen Elizabeth follows in footsteps of her grandfather King George V

Queen Elizabeth follows in footsteps of her grandfather King George V
How much did Miss World 2021 lose due to last-minute cancellation? Find out

How much did Miss World 2021 lose due to last-minute cancellation? Find out
Chris Noth ‘resting by his statement’ as assault accusations pile up

Chris Noth ‘resting by his statement’ as assault accusations pile up
US Congress investigating tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

US Congress investigating tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert

Romeo Beckham follows dad David Beckham’s lead with new sports deal

Romeo Beckham follows dad David Beckham’s lead with new sports deal

Latest

view all