Friday Dec 24 2021
BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15

Friday Dec 24, 2021

BTS’ Jungkook reveals what remained same about him since the age of 15 Photo Credits: Vogue Korea
BTS vocalist Jungkook recently got candid about his personal growth since his debut in 2013.

The youngest in the septet was just 15-year-old when he stepped into the insanely fast and challenging world of K-pop.

During his recent interview with Vogue Korea, the Euphoria hit-maker expressed that he thinks so much about him has changed as he went through many different experiences throughout his career. 

However, there is one thing that remained same all these years.

The 24-year-old singer said, “Just like when I was little, I am still warm-hearted and trust people well.” (Translated into English)

“I give my all to those I love until they break my heart,” he added.

“My members acknowledged this. Sometimes, I worry that something will happen, but fortunately, I have my members to lean on,” he explained. “But if I depend on them too much, it would be like I’m hiding behind them, so I need to find a balance.”

