 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello sells her luxurious L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Camila Cabello sells her luxurious L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello sells her luxurious L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes 

Camila Cabello is welcoming a good fortune as she just sold her luxurious mansion in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles for $4.3 million.

The Senorita singer has bagged a whopping amount through the deal as the house was abode for $350,000 more than its initial demanded price.

The stunning Mediterranean-style residence features high-end interior, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. 

The former Fifth Harmony member purchased the house in April 2019 for $3.4 million, shared Mansion Globe.

Cabello made the call to sell the L.A oasis last month for $3.95 million, right after she parted her ways with beau Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years.

The pop stars announced their break-up through a joint statement in November. “Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they revealed on Instagram.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn,” the statement added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Archie, Lilibet wonderful childhood’ as Christmas gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Archie, Lilibet wonderful childhood’ as Christmas gift
Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ with having to sit on the side lines of Prince William, Harry’s bond

Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ with having to sit on the side lines of Prince William, Harry’s bond
Kate Middleton ‘chose not to reach out’ to Megan Markle after Lilibet’s birth: report

Kate Middleton ‘chose not to reach out’ to Megan Markle after Lilibet’s birth: report
Meghan Markle’s Christmas card snap echoes ‘striking’ resemblance to Diana

Meghan Markle’s Christmas card snap echoes ‘striking’ resemblance to Diana

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham’s Christmas carols

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham’s Christmas carols
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates homeless veterans with donation of 25 tiny homes

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates homeless veterans with donation of 25 tiny homes
Kate Middleton hints at piano solo for Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton hints at piano solo for Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey
BTS’ Suga tests covid-19 positive

BTS’ Suga tests covid-19 positive
Lala Kent shares ‘laundry list’ of red flags she ignored with fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shares ‘laundry list’ of red flags she ignored with fiancé Randall Emmett
Kylie Jenner hits another milestone

Kylie Jenner hits another milestone

Johnny Depp’s old bandmate believes Amber Heard ‘ruined his life’

Johnny Depp’s old bandmate believes Amber Heard ‘ruined his life’
Kim Kardashian was ‘surprised’ seeing Kanye West request reconciliation

Kim Kardashian was ‘surprised’ seeing Kanye West request reconciliation

Latest

view all