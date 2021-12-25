Khloe Kardashian snubs Tristan Thompson in Christmas photos amid cheating scandal

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian completely snubbed her baby daddy Tristan Thompson in family Christmas photos following recent cheating scandal.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared sweet family photos featuring her daughter True, mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian and her kids.

However, she decided to cut Tristan out of the Christmas photos.

Sharing photos with daughter True in matching outfit, the Good American founder said, “I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! she’s my greatest blessing.”

Posting other photos that feature her daughter, nieces Dream Kardashian, and Chicago West, Khloe said, ‘I love my girls!!!!’

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner appeared in Khloe’s other post as well.

Earlier, there were reports that Khloe’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has welcomed a child with another woman during his reconciliation with her.