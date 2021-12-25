Reese Witherspoon shares rare snaps of her family on Christmas eve

Popular American actress Reese Witherspoon is spending Christmas holidays with her loved ones. The Morning Show star shared a glimpse into her holiday festivities by sending love to her fans and followers on social media.

On Christmas eve, the Legally Blond famed actress took to her Instagram and posted adorable, rare pictures of her family.

"Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other's company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours," she wrote in the caption.

The Big Little Lies star, along with her family, husband Jim Toth, their 9-year-old son Tennessee, and her two elder children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, celebrated the holiday in full festive spirit as they shared pictures of their Christmas-themed home decorations.

"Favorite holiday tradition," Witherspoon wrote on the picture shared on her Instagram Stories.

Take a look.



