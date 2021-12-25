 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner
Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian celebrated Christmas with Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum left fans awe-struck with a series of adorable photos of the Kardashian-sisters, joined by their mother Kris Jenner.

Getting into the holidays spirits, the divas donned matching loungewear by the 41-year-old’s brand, Skims.

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

The mogul who recently cleared her baby bar exams donned bright smile as she goofed around with her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream can also be seen in the photographs.

The KKW Beauty founder extended a warm wish towards her followers on the photo-sharing app as she simple captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”

Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner


More From Entertainment:

BTS singer V tops iTunes charts with his ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS singer V tops iTunes charts with his ‘Christmas Tree’
HYBE artist updates fans on Suga’s health amid Covid-19 diagnosis

HYBE artist updates fans on Suga’s health amid Covid-19 diagnosis

Kate Middleton flaunts her piano skills, surprises millions of fans

Kate Middleton flaunts her piano skills, surprises millions of fans
Reese Witherspoon shares rare snaps of her family on Christmas eve

Reese Witherspoon shares rare snaps of her family on Christmas eve
Ariana Grande leaves fans completely baffled as she deactivates her Twitter account

Ariana Grande leaves fans completely baffled as she deactivates her Twitter account
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney introduce their newborn son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney introduce their newborn son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
Khloe Kardashian snubs Tristan Thompson in Christmas photos amid cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian snubs Tristan Thompson in Christmas photos amid cheating scandal
BTS grooves to 'Butter (Holiday Remix)' as Christmas present for fans: watch

BTS grooves to 'Butter (Holiday Remix)' as Christmas present for fans: watch
Camila Cabello sells her luxurious L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello sells her luxurious L.A house after split with Shawn Mendes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Archie, Lilibet wonderful childhood’ as Christmas gift

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Archie, Lilibet wonderful childhood’ as Christmas gift
Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ with having to sit on the side lines of Prince William, Harry’s bond

Kate Middleton ‘struggled’ with having to sit on the side lines of Prince William, Harry’s bond
Kate Middleton ‘chose not to reach out’ to Megan Markle after Lilibet’s birth: report

Kate Middleton ‘chose not to reach out’ to Megan Markle after Lilibet’s birth: report

Latest

view all