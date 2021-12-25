Inside Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s Christmas celebrations with Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian celebrated Christmas with Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and her kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum left fans awe-struck with a series of adorable photos of the Kardashian-sisters, joined by their mother Kris Jenner.

Getting into the holidays spirits, the divas donned matching loungewear by the 41-year-old’s brand, Skims.

The mogul who recently cleared her baby bar exams donned bright smile as she goofed around with her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream can also be seen in the photographs.



The KKW Beauty founder extended a warm wish towards her followers on the photo-sharing app as she simple captioned the post, “Merry Christmas.”





