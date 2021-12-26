BTS’ J-Hope touches on his growing ‘musical slump’

BTS’ J-Hope recently wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid about the musical slump he seems to have hit.

J-Hope addressed it all during his interview with Vogue Korea for the latest issue.

There he started off by admitting, "I got into music through dancing, and I still need help when it comes to music.”

“Not long ago, after meeting various producers to share my music and get some feedback, I faced a dilemma. I realised that the musical direction I'd chosen was tough, and I lost confidence.”

“I'm anxious to move beyond this difficulty, but it's been slow going, and this makes me feel ashamed. I couldn't help but ask, 'Is this my limit?' But I'm in the process of gradually overcoming this challenge.”