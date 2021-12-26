Kate and William with George, Charlotte & Louis attend Christmas day church service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted leaving for the Christmas Day morning church service with their three children on Saturday.

Prince William and Kate, who marked the Christmas celebrations at their Norfolk residence, took their children; Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and 3-year-old Prince Louis to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham estate.

Dressed in a shirt, jacket and tie, William, 39, was seen behind the wheel, while Kate, seated in the passenger seat, wore a plaid jacket and a feathered hat. She accessorized her look with Catherine Zoraida leaf earrings.

The children, with Charlotte sitting between her brothers, peered out the window from the backseat as they made their way home to Anmer Hall.

Kate and William have been joined by members of the Middleton family for the Christmas day service at church, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Earlier in the day, the Cambridges shared a personal message on social media, writing, "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need — we are thinking of you. W & C."