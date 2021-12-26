 
US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian received a sweet present from her nine-year-old daughter Penelope on the Christmas.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a beautiful Christmas card from Penelope with sweet wishes for the mom.

Penelope wrote for the mother, “Merry Christmas. You have been the best mom in the world. So, I wanted to give you a gift to you. All of the things that you have done for me, I hope you enjoy this present. I love you so much and I hope you have an amazing Christmas. Love Penelope.”

Kourtney, who shares Penelope with ex partner Scott Disick, posted the Christmas card in her Insta stories and wrote: “Blessed.”

Kourtney Kardashian gets a sweet gift from daughter Penelope: See photo

Earlier, Kourtney delighted her fans with sweet mirror-selfies with Penelope. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sporting a matching  trench coat. 


