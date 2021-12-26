 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now Sony’s highest-grossing film of all time after raking in a record sum on Christmas Eve to beat out 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The latest Spider-Man film, a collaboration between Sony and Marvel, raced to the top of Sony’s personal records on Christmas Eve after it raked in $19.7 million on Friday, effectively totalling $405.5 million in US ticket sales at the start of the holiday weekend.

Previously, the record was held by Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle that had collected $404.5 million

Elsewhere, No Way Home is also well on its way to becoming the first pandemic-era film to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office; it closed Friday with global ticket sales hitting upwards of $900 million. 

