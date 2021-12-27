 
Monday Dec 27 2021
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' kicks off box office opening at $1 Billion

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home has reportedly opened itself up with a $1 Billion opening day in the box office during the covid-19 pandemic era.

The film, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya as well as Benedict Cumberbatch and has become the third-fastest movie to have reached the billion-dollar milestone in the pandemic era.

Its domestic opening weekend made the film the highest ever grossing venture in 2021 and is only two slots behind Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million).

Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman also issued a statement in response to the record-breaking weekend and explained, "This weekend's historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have when they are made and marketed with vision and resolve. "

"All of us at Sony Pictures are deeply grateful to the fabulous talent, both in front of and behind the camera, that produced such a landmark film."

