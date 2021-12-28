 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Ex-bodyguards fear Queen’s safety is ‘in jeopardy’ after Windsor break-in

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Ex-bodyguards fear Queen Elizabeth’s safety is under threat following the armed Windsor break-in.

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe brought this claim to light during their interview with The Mirror.

There he was quoted saying, "The Queen’s safety is clearly under threat.”

"It’s often been thought that Windsor is particularly at risk to intruders due to the make-up of the estate and the severity of this event should really cause alarm bells to start ringing.”

"This individual was caught in time but any system could always be beefed up as any other scenario could be tragic."

