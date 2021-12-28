UK may clamp down crossbow laws after Queen assassination attempt

The UK may be looking into clamping down its laws on weapon ownership after a masked man threatened to "assassinate the Queen" with a crossbow.

According to the Telegraph, anyone over the age of 18 can buy a "lethal" crossbow without any license or proper documentation.

However, that could change after an individual was seen inside Windsor Castle with a crossbow looking to assassinate the Queen, who was preparing to spend Christmas with her family.

A Government source said: "A review of crossbow ownership and regulation is underway and ministers will be presented with options in the new year.

"It was instituted by the Home Secretary earlier this year and will incorporate any lessons to be learned from the latest incident."