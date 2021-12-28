Here's why Kanye West bought a house across from estranged ex-Kim Kardashian

Find out the real reason why Kanye West splashed out on a property near Kardashian’s Calabasas house

Rapper Kanye West made headlines this week after reportedly buying a house across from estranged wife Kim Kardashian and while many might think it a last-ditch effort to win her back, the real reason couldn’t be more different!

West, also known as ‘Ye’, purchased the house across the street from Kardashian’s Calabasas house where she lives with the couple’s four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

According to E! News, the purchase comes as an effort to stay close to his kids.

“It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

The insider also shared that West “plans to tear the current residence down and rebuild” since the 1-acre lot is "perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up."

The source also added, “It will take time to get permits and plans and he won't be able to live there for a while. But he is excited about it and so are the kids.”