Tuesday Dec 28 2021
'Metropolitan Police investigating tweets wishing car accidents to Meghan and Harry'

A Twitter account known for spreading hater against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their friend Omid Scobie, has been taken down, the journalist and author said.

The co-author of "Finding Freedom", an unauthorized biography of the royal couple, said the Metropolitan Police is investigating the owner of the account and his dozens of tweets wishing car accidents and abuse to trans community, Sussexes, Lewis Hamliston and himself.

The journalist said the account has been deleted but warned that "closing your account won't do anything."

"They have all the screen shots of your tweets since September, your email address and phone number. I had time today," he added.

The author said "I ignore abuse aimed at me, but send vitriol like above and I WILL come for you".

Omid Scobie has long received backlash from royal fans for speaking in favor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

