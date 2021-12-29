THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021

Prince William's most popular moment on Twitter was when he took a stand against racism in the UK

Prince William maintained quite the popularity online in 2021, however, his most popular moment was when the future king took a stand against racism in the UK.

According to People magazine, Kate and William’s tweet condemning ‘racist abuse’ against English football players in the wake of their loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final was their most popular moment on Twitter in 2021.

The said tweet came from Prince William, President of the Football Association, in July after Team England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were targeted online for missing crucial penalty kicks that apparently cost England the final.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable,” read the tweet.

The tweet, which garnered 108,000+ likes, was signed off with a ‘W’ to signify that it was a personal message from William himself and did not come from Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s most popular tweet on the @RoyalFamily account proved to be the announcement of Prince Philip’s death in April, which amassed over 581,000 likes.