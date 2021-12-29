 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

THIS tweet from Prince William proved most popular in 2021

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Prince Williams most popular moment on Twitter was when he took a stand against racism in the UK
Prince William's most popular moment on Twitter was when he took a stand against racism in the UK

Prince William maintained quite the popularity online in 2021, however, his most popular moment was when the future king took a stand against racism in the UK.

According to People magazine, Kate and William’s tweet condemning ‘racist abuse’ against English football players in the wake of their loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final was their most popular moment on Twitter in 2021.

The said tweet came from Prince William, President of the Football Association, in July after Team England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho were targeted online for missing crucial penalty kicks that apparently cost England the final.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable,” read the tweet.

The tweet, which garnered 108,000+ likes, was signed off with a ‘W’ to signify that it was a personal message from William himself and did not come from Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s most popular tweet on the @RoyalFamily account proved to be the announcement of Prince Philip’s death in April, which amassed over 581,000 likes. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how

Prince William made Christmas ‘extra special’ for Kate Middleton: Here’s how
Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here

Elon Musk’s ex Grimes sparks new pregnancy rumours with cryptic post: See here
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite on set of upcoming rom-com

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here

Disgraced actor Chris Noth left lonely on Christmas: See here
Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Bebe Rexha fights back tears as she details struggle with body image issues

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'in love like high school sweethearts:' source
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance continues to heat up

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s romance continues to heat up
Dior ‘postpones’ Travis Scott collab following Astroworld tragedy

Dior ‘postpones’ Travis Scott collab following Astroworld tragedy

Kim Kardashian 'spoils' Spider–Man movie scene, fans accuse her of ‘ruining’ it

Kim Kardashian 'spoils' Spider–Man movie scene, fans accuse her of ‘ruining’ it
Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace

Kate Middleton wore Queen Elizabeth’s most expensive diamond necklace
Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez gushes over ex-wife Cynthia after break up with Jennifer Lopez
Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Broadway’s ‘Music Man’ is latest COVID victim as Jackman tests positive

Latest

view all