 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as Meghan fans level accusations against Duke

Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden on Tuesday said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fans are trying to get him "cancelled" after his recent tweet was reported.

The journalist, while commenting on a report about a man who tried to break into a royal castle, tweeted, "I genuinely worry that Prince Harry and Meghan's criticism of unnamed "racist" royals has increased the danger of attacks on the Royal Family. Security needs to be stepped up as a result."

Hours later, Eden shared a screenshot of an email he had received from Twitter which said it received complaints about his tweet and found that it was not subject to removal. 

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as Meghan fans level accusations against Duke

He wrote, "Despite the best efforts of Prince Harry and Meghan's fans to get me 'cancelled', I will continue to speak my mind on royal issues".

Several accounts accused the British media of hypocrisy for what they said hiding Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury and spreading rumors about Meghan Markle.  

In 2019, rumors were swirling that William had an affair with Hanbury. The gossip faded after William's lawyers threatened media outlets with legal action, calling the claims “false and highly damaging."

Meanwhile, Prince William trending hashtag on Twitter in the United Kingdom after royal fans defended him against criticism from accounts supporting Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott
Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled
Who is the Queen's secret weapon?

Who is the Queen's secret weapon?
Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert
Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy ignite reconciliation rumours after LA outing

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

Chrissy Teigen showers love on husband John Legend on 43rd birthday

'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal

'Nothing concrete' in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's lucrative Spotify deal

Latest

view all