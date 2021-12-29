Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party

US chat show host and close friend of Meghan Markle Gayle King was forced to miss her best pal Oprah Winfrey's party after she reportedly failed to meet a four-step Covid-19 policy for guests.

The billionaire media mogul took to social media just two days before the big bash and confirmed that all of her guests were required to be "vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined" before they could visit her home in Santa Barbara, California.



In view of her 20.3 million followers, Oprah penned a lengthy message as she shared a video of her guests arriving at her home.



She added: "This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!"



Oprah concluded: "We missed his grandma @gayleking but she'll join us once she completes the policy!" It is unclear what Gayle fell short on but she reunited with her family the following day.

Gayle King had supported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to keep birth of royal baby private.

