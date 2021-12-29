 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfrey's party

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 29, 2021

Meghan Markles friend Gayle King forced to miss Oprah Winfreys party

US chat show host and close friend of Meghan Markle Gayle King was forced to miss her best pal Oprah Winfrey's party after she reportedly failed to meet a four-step Covid-19 policy for guests.

The billionaire media mogul took to social media just two days before the big bash and confirmed that all of her guests were required to be "vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined" before they could visit her home in Santa Barbara, California.

In view of her 20.3 million followers, Oprah penned a lengthy message as she shared a video of her guests arriving at her home.

She added: "This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!"

Oprah concluded: "We missed his grandma @gayleking but she'll join us once she completes the policy!"  It is unclear what Gayle fell short on but she reunited with her family the following day.

Gayle King had supported Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to keep birth of royal baby private.

More From Entertainment:

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed

Loving name which Archie calls father Prince Harry revealed
Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson
Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke

Prince William becomes Twitter trend as 'Meghan fans' level accusations against Duke
Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's fans think she's already given birth to second child with Travis Scott
Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Dr. Dre, ex-wife Nicole Young reach divorce settlement

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Prince Andrew looking to throw out Virginia Giuffre sex case

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled

Pic: Selena Gomez’s brand new tattoo unveiled
Who is the Queen's secret weapon?

Who is the Queen's secret weapon?
Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx pay tribute to Denzel Washington

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals journey of battling autoimmune disorder

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident

Queen worries for Prince William after 'haunting' past incident
Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert

Meghan Markle, Harry's Oprah interview put royal family at risk of attacks says expert

Latest

view all