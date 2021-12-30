 
Meghan Markle branded 'a woman at war with everyone' in a live TV show

An Australian media person launched an attack on Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle during a live TV program, branding the Duchess of Sussex "a woman at war with everyone".

Elsworth, a media writer for the newspaper The Australian, told Sky News Australia how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were noticeably absent from Queen's Christmas Day speech.

Ms Elsworth showered Kate Middleton in praise, lauding the Duchess of Cambridge for her "complete style and class" with her piano performance and in events in the run up to Christmas.

But things appeared to take a turn for the worst as the Aussie unloaded a barrage of heavy criticism at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

When asked whether Prince Harry and Meghan would be "welcome around the Christmas table" by the Queen,  Elsworth claimed they "would absolutely not" be.

The Australian media personality, express.co.uk, alleged: “This woman falls out with everyone! “She falls out with her best friends, her own father, her step sister, her in-laws!

“I mean the list goes on and on!”

Taking a dig at the Duchess, Ms Elsworth added how she "just wishes there was a day where I don’t have to hear about Meghan Markle."

