Friday Dec 31 2021
Britney Spears is like a flock of birds set free: 'SYMBOLIC'

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Britney Spears is bidding an emotional goodbye to 2021.

The 40-year-old singer, whose conservatorship terminated after almost 13 years in 2021, has turned to her Instagram to share a video of birds being set free.

"SYMBOLIC of my year this year," captions Britney alongside the video of birds enjoying their freedom.

On September 12, Britney revealed she was engaged to fitness trainer-turned-actor Sam Asghari. The star is currently preparing for her wedding with the House of Gucci star. The lovebirds are also 'thinking about having another baby' apart from the singer's two sons.

