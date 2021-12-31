 
Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne after the Queen Elizabeth’s departure, has been facing pressure to let his son, Prince William, to take over as head of state.

However, royal experts suggest that Charles, who is the oldest heir apparent in British history, will be ‘very different monarch’ to Queen.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said, "I certainly know that the monarchy will want to keep itself modern and agile in relation to the UK and the Commonwealth and keep itself relevant.”

"Plenty of them absolutely love the Queen and the monarchy and that handover have already started with Prince Charles,” she added. “I would imagine on their agenda is to keep their Commonwealth but it is inevitable over time that people's attitudes towards royalty and the monarchy might change and shift.”

She continued, "Charles has also shown some indication that he might be quite the different monarch from his mother. He may slim it down a bit more, he may reduce the number of working royals and he may decide that will make the monarchy attractive to the UK and the Commonwealth.”

"We'll see exactly how he tackles that going forwards," she said.

