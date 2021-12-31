 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Queens New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in agony
Queen's New Year tradition that left Princess Diana in 'agony'

Pre-pandemic era, Queen Elizabeth used to enjoy throwing parties for family on special occasions, the New Year's eve being one of them.

However, as per royal expert and author of ‘At Home with the Queen’, Brian Hoey, Princess Diana used to be quite irritated by late-night sittings with her in-laws.

Royal family famous game, the 'lucky dip' involves a footman bringing in a tub filled with sawdust and a series of hidden notes, all of which contain written predictions for the year ahead.

At midnight, after the Queen leaves for bed, other royal members are then allowed to do the same, a tradition while agonised Diana.

“For Diana the long royal evenings were agony," says Brian.

“There’d be an hour or so in the sitting room of everyone sitting around making conversation, and nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.

“And Diana was driven to such extremes that she’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form, going to bed before the Queen," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires

Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa ignore Omicron scare to party with billionaires
Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims

Prince Charles to be 'very different monarch' to the Queen, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022

Kate Middleton to 'shine her light' in 2022
Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’

Daniel Craig planned to kill off James Bond while filming ‘Casino Royale’
From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021

From Angelina Jolie to BTS: Stars who made debut on social media in 2021
Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial

Prince Andrew to prove he 'can't sweat' in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse trial
BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours

BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours
Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Prince Charles' 'secret' brother alleges Prince Philip was his father

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?

Did you know Sam Asghari auditioned for a role in ‘And Just Like That’?
'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

'Meghan Markle will 'ban' Prince Harry in 2022' predicts journalist Paul Routledge

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit

Why Prince William, Kate 'won't be staying' with Prince Harry, Meghan during 2022 US visit
Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Prince William made Kate Middleton 'cry' on New Year's eve before wedding

Latest

view all