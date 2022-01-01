 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021
Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

Khloé Kardashian has decided to kick off her celebration for the New Year with a cryptic quote for people who “showed you who they were this year.”

The entire post was shared to her personal Instagram Stories and screengrabbed from username "lala".

The entire caption read, "There's going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes."

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

The second part also highlighted how "These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don't you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving."

Khloé Kardashian pens cryptic note on ‘people showing you who they were’ in 2021

This news comes shortly after Tristan Thompson allegedly "Tristan promised her that he had changed," but was caught red-handed by court documents.

Even an insider close to InTouch Weekly weighed in on the ongoing drama and explained, "They talked about having more kids and growing old together. They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her."

In light of this, the duo is only “focused on co-parenting True” since the Kardashian-Jenner clan want ‘nothing to do’ with Tristan. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video

Harry and Meghan conspicuous by their absence from Prince Charles' New Year video
Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig

Conservative commentator in hot water after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dig
Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Prince Harry to be taught a lesson from Queen's cousin's biography

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021

Watch: Jennifer Aniston recaps ‘the in between moments’ of 2021
Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’

Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’
Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021

Kris Jenner sheds light on the highs and lows of 2021
Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver

Kim Kardashian thanks Colorado governor for lowering 110-year sentence of truck driver
'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'

'Royal family did more to protect Queen's son than Meghan Markle'
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William

Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ before marrying Prince William
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'secret signals' which exposed rift

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Bella Hadid: A millionaire who's using a broken smartphone

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021

Drama, death and babies, royal family's year in 2021

Latest

view all