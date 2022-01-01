 
entertainment
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s wife shares glimpse of new year celebrations

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared a glimpse of the new year celebrations with the husband and their children after the actor fully recovered from coronavirus.

Neslisah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her new year celebrations with Altan and their kids son Emir and daughter Alara.

She posted the picture with caption, “Family first.”

Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wife to wish his fans a very happy new year.

He posted the sweet selfie with Neslisah saying, “We wish you all the best” followed by ‘2022’ emoji.

Earlier on Friday, Neslisah shared a good news with the fans about the health of Altan and said the actor has fully recovered from coronavirus.

