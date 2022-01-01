 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Prince Andrew’s ‘impunity’ left trusted staffers ‘too scared’ to ‘stand up to him’

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

The ‘impunity’ Prince Andrew radiated reportedly left royal staffers “too scared” to even try and stand up to him.

Royal author and biographer Rebecca English made this revelation in her new piece for the Daily Mail.

There she wrote, “Buckingham Palace 'sleepwalked' into the Prince Andrew crisis and has been paralysed with indecision over to how to handle things, it was claimed last night.”

“Senior royal insiders said the duke operated with 'impunity' as a member of the Royal Family because staff were 'too scared' to stand up to him.”

This news comes shortly after an expert speculated upon the chances of Prince Andrew's public return and explained how the current "public perception" has no chance of changing, even if the Duke is able to win the suit being waged against him. 

