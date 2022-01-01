 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Kanye West spotted getting cozy with model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

West performed for the model as she swooned over him

Kanye West was seen cheering for model J Mulan on her birthday, after earlier begging Kim Kardashian to get back with him.

The rapper appeared at Mulan's birthday party at James Harden‘s Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas.

As reported by Entertainment Online, West even performed for her as she swooned over him. 

An insider who was present at the party told the publication, “Kanye arrived with Justin Laboy and J Mulan was in total shock when he showed up. Kanye was super cool and in great spirits throughout the night. DJ Maiya Papaya was playing all of Kanye‘s hits and he was jamming out to his music and showed the DJ love.

"Kanye was friendly to all of his fans and took photos with everyone who asked him. Kanye was at Thirteen until it closed and they kept the venue open later than usual for him," the source continued. 

Apparently the model loved the sweet gesture, and shared a video of Kanye attending her party to her Instagram.

She captioned the clip: “KANYE WEST PULLED UP FOR MY MF BIRTHDAY Party!!!!!!”

