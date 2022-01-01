Ellie Goulding talks about her 'crippling anxiety': 'I feel sad'

Ellie Goulding is discussing her mental health and constant anxiety with the start of New Year.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the singer, who also welcomed motherhood this year, is opening up about her daily struggles.

In an emotional post, Ellie said: "Happy New Year everyone... This past year has been the very best of my life. I became a mother, the greatest joy I've know," she began.

"I've had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it.

"I have released my first book, performed to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the President and Joni Mitchell (and I can't explain how grateful I am for that privilege).

"I have a dog and a cat that love me, I have my friends that really love me, and I have a husband that adores and supports me every single day.

"But this year has also been the hardest of my life. I've struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn't even know existed.

Ellie went on to add that her panic attacks and anxiousness dictate major parts of her life, but she also adds that this is now a part of her reality.



"If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that."

"But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel," she added.

"I feel so much and that is how I have got to this place in my life. I want to tell you this on the last day of this year because so many of you have been asking how I'm doing and often do not get a reply."

'It's because I've been too scared to admit that the answer is, not very good. I feel like something is broken inside - something that has been echoed deeply by the few I have opened up to.

'This is something so so many people have gone through, you may be going through right now, or might go through in the future - and I just wanted to say, and I have to remind myself all the time, that it's not just you, it's not just me. Crippled by anxiety.

'I know so many of you reading this feel this same pain and at the same time so many of you won't have experienced it, but will most likely know someone who has struggled.'

Ellie ended her elaborate note with optimism, sharing her wishes for a brighter new year.

She added: "For those that are in this right now, we're together and we can get through this - most importantly, by talking.

"Talking and opening up is the hardest, and the best thing you can do. Life is a precious thing and seeing Arthur grow every day gives me so much hope.

"I have so much love and energy for anyone going through this. Let's get through this together.

"2022 is going to be a bright year. Positive energy. Together. Signing off (for a bit) and sending so much love, as ever, to you all xx' (sic)



