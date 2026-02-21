Meet the cast of 'Love Story': Who plays who?

Love Story season one, titled Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, has been generating buzz since its premiere past week.

The Ryan Murphy-directed FX series, also known as American Love Story, is a biographical romance anthology which debuted on February 12.

Amid the intense scrutiny surrounding the portrayal of the iconic 1990s couple, here’s a list of who plays who in the limited series.

Love Story cast:

Paul Anthony Kelly is playing John F. Kennedy Jr., an American attorney and son of JFK.

Sarah Pidgeon portrays Carolyn Bessette, a fashion publicist and style icon.

Known for her roles in The Wilds and her Tony-nominated performance in the Broadway play Stereophonic, Sarah nabbed the leading role.

Grace Gummer plays the role of Caroline Kennedy, sister of JFK Jr. Notably, Caroline, an American diplomat, attorney, and author, is the only surviving child of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

As for Grace, the American Horror Story star is a frequent collaborator of Ryan and the daughter of Meryl Streep.

Naomi Watts stepped in the shoes of Jackie Kennedy, the former First Lady and JFK Jr.’s mother

Constance Zimmer, meanwhile portrays Carolyn Bessette’s Mother

Alessandro Nivola played Calvin Klein, the legendary fashion designer

And Noah Fearnley became reel-life Michael Bergin, a model connected to Carolyn’s past.