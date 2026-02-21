Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form end marriage of three years

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have split after three years of marriage, revealed via a joint statement.

“Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage,” their message said. “The decision was made with love and respect.”

“They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition.”

The former couple’s statement was reported by People, who confirmed that it was provided by an official representative.

Alexandra and Andrew are parents to a son, 15 months, whose identity has been kept under wraps.

While the 39-year-old actress was also a step-mother to her ex-husband’s children Rowan, 9, and Julian, 12, whom he shares with another actress, the Fast & Furious alum Jordana Brewster.

Alexandra reflected on her experience with motherhood in February last year, telling People that she felt “very lucky.”

“He’s just brought so much joy and peace in my life, so I recommend it to anyone who wants a kid,” she added about her son, whom she welcomed with Andrew on Halloween 2024.

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form got married in New Orleans, June 2022, following the announcement of an engagement in 2021.