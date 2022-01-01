 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad
Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

Sandra Bullock expressed grief over the death of legendry actor Betty White who passed away on 31st December at the age of 99.

During her conversation with People, the Ocean's 8 actor expressed that she is going to step in the New Year with loevely memories of the late actor.

She said, “I don't drink vodka... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon and a hot dog on the other side, and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

Recalling her 2009 The Proposal co-star, the Bird Box actor gushed over White’s remarkable talent.

She opened up, “Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,"

"The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert

Prince William, Kate Middleton look like 'naughty teenagers' in new photo, says expert
Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos

Georgina Rodriguez, beau Cristiano Ronaldo ring in 2022 with their kids: See photos
BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record

BTS singer Jungkook’s heartfelt New Year wish breaks record
Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z

Meghan Markle 'branding' Prince Harry fit for Gen Z
Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family

Prince Andrew’s case threatening future of the Royal Family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bond ‘isn’t smooth sailing’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s bond ‘isn’t smooth sailing’: report
Ellie Goulding talks about her 'crippling anxiety': 'I feel sad'

Ellie Goulding talks about her 'crippling anxiety': 'I feel sad'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plotting major US power play: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plotting major US power play: report
Pic: Lindsay Lohan pens loving note in honor of the New Year

Pic: Lindsay Lohan pens loving note in honor of the New Year
Kanye West spotted getting cozy with model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce

Kanye West spotted getting cozy with model J Mulan amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Jennifer Aniston rings in the New Year with unseen photo from 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston rings in the New Year with unseen photo from 'Friends' reunion

Prince Andrew’s ‘impunity’ left trusted staffers ‘too scared’ to ‘stand up to him’

Prince Andrew’s ‘impunity’ left trusted staffers ‘too scared’ to ‘stand up to him’

Latest

view all