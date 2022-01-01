Sandra Bullock mourns Betty White’s death on New Year’s Eve: ‘okay being sad'

Sandra Bullock expressed grief over the death of legendry actor Betty White who passed away on 31st December at the age of 99.

During her conversation with People, the Ocean's 8 actor expressed that she is going to step in the New Year with loevely memories of the late actor.

She said, “I don't drink vodka... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon and a hot dog on the other side, and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

Recalling her 2009 The Proposal co-star, the Bird Box actor gushed over White’s remarkable talent.

She opened up, “Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,"

"The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene," she added.