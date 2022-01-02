 
Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Hawkeyed fans have noticed one glaring error in the Harry Potter reunion involving actor Emma Watson
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special aired on HBO on January 1 much to the elation of HP enthusiasts, however, hawkeyed fans have noticed one glaring error involving a mix up with actor Emma Watson.

As fans dove into the one hour and forty-five minutes-long reunion special, which featured special behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with stars of the franchise, many pointed out that a baby picture being used for Watson was actually of actor Emma Roberts!

At one point in the reunion, Watson sat down to discuss her childhood and how she was a huge fan of the Harry Potter books, and as she spoke, an image of a young girl with Minnie Mouse ears showed up over her voice, and as it turns out, many remembered it from Roberts’ Instagram account.

Despite the error already doing rounds on social media, there has been no comment from Warner Bros. or HBO Max, however, it is expected that it will be edited out in the coming days. 

